Mat Ishbia Claps Back at Suns Prediction
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to move past the mistakes of the last couple years as they usher in a new era under coach Jordan Ott.
One of the most glaring weaknesses of the Suns the past two seasons has been their defense, and they are hoping Ott can change the notion of the team in this area.
Phoenix also brought in an enforcer on the defensive end in Dillon Brooks, and his leadership and style of play has rubbed off on everyone so far.
Phoenix ranked second in the NBA during the preseason in steals per game (12.5), fifth in defensive rating (102.2) and first in points off turnovers per game (31.3).
The Ringer Makes Bold Defensive Prediction for Suns
Even after all the changes, The Ringer's Michael Pena wrote a bold prediction that "the Suns will have the worst defense in the NBA."
Pena explained his reasoning:
"Only three teams allowed more points per 100 possessions than the Suns last year. Much of that was thanks to their abysmal effort getting back in transition and lackadaisical approach to rotating in the half court. In both areas, Phoenix finished dead last in points per play. Hustle was voluntary on most nights and a complete fantasy on others. Everything else was atrocious, too. They didn’t force turnovers, and, despite embracing a pack-the-paint mentality to account for their absence of a traditional rim protector, still gave up a staggering 68.4 percent shooting in the restricted area.
"Now, one season removed from a mismanaged disaster of epic proportions that soured what had been a convivial relationship with one of the greatest players in NBA history, the Suns have hired Jordan Ott, a first-time head coach who spent the preseason tinkering with a pressure-heavy defensive strategy that, given this team’s personnel, will likely end in total disaster. Trying hard is only half the battle; when Jalen Green, Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, and Collin Gillespie factor heavily into your rotation, the battle is perpetually uphill.
"Ryan Dunn is a keeper, and there are lineup combinations with Dillon Brooks and Royce O’Neale that may wreak some havoc. But, well, at the same time, Brooks and O’Neale may/should be traded. And regardless of the scheme that’s deployed by Ott, Phoenix’s defensive success hinges on a big-man rotation that’s antsy, inexperienced, and injury prone. All those words describe Mark Williams, a specious franchise center whom the franchise center–needing Charlotte Hornets spent all least season shopping around.
"Williams is pivotal here. His size, length, and leaping ability ooze potential. In truth, last season he allowed an at-rim field goal percentage that was 5.7 percentage points worse with him on the court than off. There’s more that goes into that number, but Williams has yet to show that he can provide the type of reliable paint security that Phoenix will desperately need. Rookie big Khaman Maluach isn’t the answer (yet), and neither is last year’s purported savior Nick Richards. Phoenix’s offense will have a say here, too. Iffy shot selection (which Green and Brooks will provide) combined with foreseeable turnovers will make it harder for a team lacking an established point guard to get organized heading the other way.
"There will be very bad defenses in the NBA this season (to name a few, shout-out to Sacramento, Utah, Washington, and Brooklyn), but something tells me Phoenix will run itself into the ground as the season goes along."
Mat Ishbia Responds to Prediction
Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia did not take this prediction lightly, challenging The Ringer's founder Bill Simmons on social media.
Ishbia posted on X:
"@BillSimmons you and your crew have some good takes and some that are terrible. You’re the betting guru and even you know better than to actually take this bet. Tell you what, go put your money on this take. When you lose, I will donate the same amount to charity of your choice.
"Different culture and different team in PHX this year. Let’s go!"
Ishbia has not been afraid to speak up about his team on social media in the past, and he is hoping that the Suns eventually follow the same path the Phoenix Mercury took to making a WNBA Finals appearance this year by changing their culture significantly since Ishbia became owner in Feb. 2023.
The Suns will have a chance to showcase their new and improved defense in their season opener tonight against the Sacramento Kings.