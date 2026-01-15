PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are on the second night of a six-game road trip and hope to avoid an 0-2 mark as the Detroit Pistons play host at Little Caesars Arena.

That was already a tall task as the Pistons' 28-10 record is best in the Eastern Conference, though Phoenix will be without the talents of Devin Booker tonight due to an ankle sprain suffered in the loss to Miami.

Facing an uphill climb, Suns coach Jordan Ott is rolling with this starting five in Detroit:

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Pistons

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

Opening tip is slated for 5:00 PM MST.

This lineup was used previously without Booker when the Suns saw their star miss a handful of games earlier in the year with a groin injury.

Detroit, meanwhile, gains Cade Cunningham back from injury after he missed two games due to a wrist contusion.

Both teams are coming off a loss, as tonight will serve as the first of two meetings between the Suns-Pistons. Phoenix will play host in their second matchup later this month on Jan. 29.

The Suns' shot creation takes a massive hit without Booker on the floor, as Gillespie and Brooks will primarily look to carry those duties. Booker's gravity also typically creates space for shooters on the perimeter, so the likes of Allen and O'Neale will likely see higher contested shots from downtown.

Still, Phoenix will play hard for 48 minutes with or without their best player on the court. That's been a staple of Ott's tenure thus far.

Detroit won't be an easy opponent, however. They're second in defensive net rating (109.7) while ranking top of the NBA in categories such as blocks (6.7) and steals (10.4, tied with Phoenix) per night.

The Suns are now down two of their top four scorers, as Jalen Green remains sidelined with his hamstring strain that's kept him out for all but five quarters this season.

There's hope Green's able to return soon.

"He's there," Ott said of Green's progress for a potential return (via Rankin).

"He's progressed to playing (in practice), he's obviously playing some players and coaches, so we'll just keep it moving in the right direction, but he's taking steps every day and we'll continue to assess, but moving in the right direction."

Winning without Booker won't be impossible, but the Pistons sure won't make it easy.

