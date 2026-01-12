Dillon Brooks Calls Out ‘Stigma’ Affecting How NBA Refs Treat Him

PHOENIX — Dillon Brooks' reputation isn't a secret. It isn't some unknown or surprising attribute that mysteriously appeared when he was traded to the Phoenix Suns earlier this summer. Decision makers in the desert knew exactly what Brooks brought to the table from x's and o's to a personality that will forever be balanced between hated and beloved depending on what side of the court you're on.

Brooks is known for his tenacity and attitude, one that players from previous generations admire more than most of today's crop of talent. He gets in opponent's faces (and minds) and creates dilemmas for even the calmest of competitors on NBA floors.

Anybody can get it, too. From LeBron James to role players on the bench. Brooks doesn't discriminate.

He believes NBA officials do, though.

Brooks picked up his latest technical foul in Phoenix's win over the Washington Wizards last night, his 13th of the season. NBA players are suspended for one game following their 16th technical foul of the regular season with suspensions following for every two after (18th technical foul, 20th, etc.).

"I'll never give the refs credit for what I do," Brooks said after the win over Washington (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

"They say I antagonize or taunt when I'm speaking to a person who, the possession before, pushed me in my chest, which I got a T [technical foul] for in a past game before. Then jog down, call me out by a name I can't say on media cause I'll get fined like $50,000, $25,000.

"They give me a T for who I am. That's weird and that's unappreciative. This is the same ref who gets manhandled in the Lakers game and doesn't give a T out. I'm not going to give any names. You can go look up who it is, but this guy needs to get looked at, seriously. This is why I have a stigma with refs and this is why they're so quick to T me.

"I have 13 T's. Which ten of them, nine of them are well deserving."

When asked how he handles it, Brooks said:

"I'll still be me and that's why I'm playing the way I'm playing, at an all-time high. Today, I was even toned down. I was not really being myself until I got called out by name."

Brooks, on top of his surprising contributions on the offensive side of the ball, has helped reset Phoenix's culture and identity under first-year coach Jordan Ott.

"He's been tremendous. We love his energy. We love his competitive spirit. It's lifted our entire group. We feed off of it... We've talked about it," Ott said of balancing Brooks' antics. "He's got to get to the edge and not go over. It's with the whole group. It's with myself."

Suns owner Mat Ishbia says Brooks isn't going anywhere as trade talks ramp up ahead of the league's Feb. 5 deadline.

"He brings everything, man," Ishbia said of Brooks. "I know some people don't like him, which is great because he's gonna be with us for good, so don't worry about it. He's gonna be with us, and you're not going to like him against (you).

"He brings toughness, he brings grit, he brings defense. You can see he can play offense too, he's pretty good, scoring 22 points a game. He's just a winner, he's a leader, and he's changed the culture."

