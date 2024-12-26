Report: Heat Have 'No Desire' to Acquire Suns Star in Potential Jimmy Butler Trade
PHOENIX -- With ESPN reporting Wednesday that Jimmy Butler prefers a trade from the Miami Heat, the Phoenix Suns might need to get creative in acquiring the star forward, who they have been linked to over the last few weeks.
According to ESPN, the Suns remain one of Butler's preferred destinations, but the Heat are not interested in Bradley Beal's contract, which has two years and $110 million left on it:
"Butler is open to trade destinations such as the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, league sources said ...
"The Suns meanwhile, would need to have Bradley Beal waive his no trade clause. Sources told ESPN that the Heat have no desire to take back the $110 million owed to Beal and that Phoenix would need to find a third team to get involved to make a deal work."
The only way the Suns can trade for Butler straight up is with Beal or one of their other stars in Devin Booker or Kevin Durant, who aren't going anywhere. The Heat would need to include one veteran-minimum player on top of Butler in a trade for Beal just among Miami and Phoenix.
Beal's no trade clause means he can veto any potential destination in trade talks, which further complicates making a deal work.
"Until one of them come say something to me or talks to me, it's just out there. I'm a Phoenix Sun and I'm here and I'm in the uniform. I don't pay attention to that. They did that with me for 10 years," Beal told reporters of the trade rumors last week.
Beal is coming off an excellent Christmas game in which his 27 points and season-high four steals powered the Suns to a 110-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets. This came after fans had started to lose all hope in the team with Phoenix losing the previous three games and struggling mightily.
The trade deadline is on Feb. 6, so the Suns have a little bit of time to decide what they want to do, but they are certainly not where they want to be at this point of the season with a 15-14 record.