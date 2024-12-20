Suns Star Bradley Beal Addresses Trade Rumors
PHOENIX -- The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Phoenix Suns - and the recent trade rumors hasn't quelled anything.
The bombshell report from Shams Charania that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler would be open to - and perhaps even prefer coming to Phoenix has sent shockwaves throughout the fan base.
The obvious means to a trade would involve former All-NBA guard Bradley Beal due to second apron trade restrictions - but Beal would have to be on-board with waiving his full no-trade clause while also finding a way to eliminate the wording from his contract on a new team.
Beal spoke with media after the Suns wrapped up practice on Friday afternoon and was quite candid with his response when asked about said trade rumors.
Per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:
"Until one of them come say something to me or talks to me, it's just out there. I'm a Phoenix Sun and I'm here and I'm in the uniform. I don't pay attention to that. They did that with me for 10 years."
Beal is obviously referring to his time with the Washington Wizards - where he was seemingly in trade rumors nearly every off-season in his last few years with the organization.
Beal, 31, is in year two in Phoenix after Washington finally decided to move on, although there has been some speculation that the former All-Star could be open to moving on in the last two-plus years of his contract to a franchise that he could be more consistently featured on-ball for.
Beal's raw stats are down from last season - to the tune of 17.7 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 3.1 APG on rock solid 50/36.7/81 shooting splits.
While it feels like a trade could eventually come to fruition, it feels like Beal is taking it one day at a time for now - and will continue being a consummate professional through it all.
The next opportunity to catch Beal in action is tomorrow night, as the Suns will welcome the Detroit Pistons to Footprint Center.