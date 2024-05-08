NBA Exec Rips Suns G Bradley Beal
PHOENIX -- The acquisition of Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal happened just over one full year ago, and after one season in the Valley, many are still attempting to gauge how impactful Beal was in the grand scheme for Phoenix.
Playing third fiddle under Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Beal slowly adopted the point guard role in Phoenix's offense and wasn't able to stay on the court consistently due to injuries in the early/mid parts of the 2023-24 regular season.
One NBA executive wasn't a fan of the move, deeming Beal "toxic debt' to Phoenix when speaking with Fox Sports' Ric Bucher:
"Taking the swing to acquire him wasn't without justification," the exec said. "But Beal is toxic debt now. You have to move on before Book and KD demand trades and you lose leverage in the market place."
Beal's 18.2 points was the lowest average he's seen in the last seven years, though such is life when you're alongside Booker and Durant.
When it comes to shooting percentage, his 51.3% from the field was a career-best, and Beal mostly helped Phoenix's offense by slashing to the hoop when others were willing to settle for mid-range looks.
Beal's cap hit for next season is $50.2 million, which ranks as the sixth-highest out of all NBA players. Durant is right above him in the rankings at No. 5 while Booker is also beneath at No. 7 per Spotrac.
Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract, so a potential move would have to be given the green light from the player himself.