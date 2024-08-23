What is Suns' Best Offensive Lineup?
PHOENIX -- The NBA season is now officially 60 days away - and now is the time to begin really digging deep into what this rendition of the Phoenix Suns will/should look like going into an absolutely crucial season.
One of the most intriguing subjects about this year's team is how the offense will bounce back from being potentially the most dissatisfying units in the league last season - as they finished just 10th in offensive rating and lost many games due to turnover-ridden fourth quarters.
Now, they have a first-year head coach in Mike Budenholzer who will look to get the offense back into form that features two new floor generals and re-stocked with some youthful presence on the fringe of the roster.
What is the most effective combination offensively on the roster? The truth is not all lineups are created equal - putting the five best offensive players on the floor at once doesn't necessarily equate to the most effective offense.
For example, Royce O'Neale isn't one of the five best offensive players on the Suns - despite being a quality shooter and avoiding high-volume turnovers.
Here is the ultimate best lineup that Budenholzer can put out.
Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Grayson Allen
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
This is obviously a lineup that cannot be utilized frequently - as it is undersized and lacks a true rebounding force.
Despite this, this could be a deadly offensive combination in a vacuum.
Jones is a superb playmaker, equally crafty and precise. He also shot over 40% from three-point range last season - proof that he can punish saggy defensive coverages.
Beal could do any number of things in this lineup, from attacking the rim to being a stationary shooter. He has the highest ceiling in this arrangement.
Booker and Durant are already known commodities. Two of the most feared scorers of the modern-day NBA that will undoubtedly thrive next to Jones.
Allen proved to be one of the most accurate three-point shooters and best floor spacers in the NBA last season - he should continue to be an unsung hero as a fourth scoring option.
This five-man lineup has impeccable fit, packs a pungent scoring punch, and will be unlikely to suffer from the same lapses that they encountered last season.