Suns Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back Fan-Favorite
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have definite interest in bringing back the services of Bol Bol.
At least according to Forbes Sports' Evan Sidery.
"The Suns would like to re-sign Bol Bol, who could receive a more consistent role under new head coach Mike Budenholzer," wrote Sidery on Twitter/X.
"Bol averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 10.9 minutes per game. Bol shot 42.3% on threes, and that could be explored further within Budenholzer’s scheme as a stretch big.
"Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all raved about Bol’s work ethic throughout the season. Phoenix can only offer Bol another minimum contract, but they likely provide his best opportunity for a guaranteed rotation spot."
Bol, 24, just completed his fifth season in the NBA - and has only played over half of a season in the last two seasons, but the improvement over the course of his season in Phoenix was palpable, even with an inconsistent role.
Could the marked improvement with the Suns lead to a more lucrative contract offer?
It's certainly possible, but ultimately Phoenix could be the front-runner to bring the versatile big man's services back.
The Suns can only offer a one-year minimum level contract to Bol, but they also are likely to offer a more solidified role under Budenholzer - which could set him up to cash out even more next offseason.
Bol has also publicly spoke to his affinity for Phoenix, the fan base, and playing next to universally-respected players - specifically Durant.
The most tantalizing selling point to Bol returning likely lies with Budenholzer in the end, even with other non-basketball factors in play.
Budenholzer has been renowned for re-inventing the way bigs on his roster play.
Al Horford, Paul Millsap, Brook Lopez, and even Bobby Portis are glaring examples of bigs that have arguably enjoyed the best seasons of their respective careers under the tutelage of coach Bud.
Bol presents an incredibly intriguing skill-set that could be likened to the previously mentioned players - some would argue he just needs the correct coach to help him fully realize the next level he can reach.
The Suns absolutely should make a push to retain Bol - and Bol has a rationale to take another one-year deal to remain in Phoenix for a multitude of reasons.
Suns fans will ultimately find out the fate of Bol's status on the roster later this summer when free agency begins.