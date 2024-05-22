Inside The Suns

Suns Reveal G League Team Name, Arena

The Valley Suns will be the G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns.

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mike Budenholzer speaks alongside General Manager James Jones during a press conference to announce his job as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns announced months ago their intentions to bring back a G League team under new owner Mat Ishbia.

Today, they revealed the official name.

Phoenix's G League affiliate will be called the "Valley Suns" and will play at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

The name was run through a public contest. The winning submission received free tickets for the team’s inaugural NBA G League season and a $1,000 cash prize. Phoenix previously sold their G League team to the Detroit Pistons back in 2021.

Their season at Mullett Arena - the previous home of the Arizona Coyotes - will begin in November, according to Suns/Mercury CEO Josh Barterlstein.

"We're really, really proud of it. From day one, Mat said Player 15 Group will have every resource we need to have incredible success in basketball and business. To have a team where you can develop players - we'll also develop coaches, develop trainers, develop the business side as well. We're going to throw a million things out here. Try new ticketing techniques, new partnership techniques, new marketing techniques, [this is] all about trying things out to be the best franchise in sports. It'll be taking place right here," Bartelstein said at the official press conference.

"Obviously James Jones and myself, we've talked about from day one the impact the G League can have. Players on our team from Bol Bol to Grayson Allen to Damien Lee, you're seeing more and more players start their careers in the G League and grow."

The official intro video can be found below:

