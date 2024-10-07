Suns Rookies Shine in Debut
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are now 1-0 in preseason play in a dramatic 118-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers that saw six players reach double figure scoring numbers and all but two score.
There were many standout performances that showcased the much improved depth of the squad, but the performances by the rookies were of special interest and they largely proved why management had so much faith in these prospects pre-draft.
"When you got young players, rookies out on the floor, you want to support them as much as possible," said Kevin Durant when asked about why the bench was so heavily vocal in support of the efforts during the second half comeback effort.
Grades for all three rookie talents last night:
Ryan Dunn: A-
Dunn's impact from the start of his 24 minutes of game action was apparent - he drained two corner threes, played the expected brand of hard-nosed defense that yielded strong results, and delivered a game-sealing dunk in the final seconds of the game.
Dunn's grade gets slightly ticked down due to a couple of missed threes in the fourth quarter, but the fact that he looked comfortable shooting six in the game - and draining two of them - was a very good sign moving forward, although we'll need to see more of it.
Oso Ighodaro: A
The former Marquette big man and Arizona native showed exactly why James Jones and company decided to trade up 16 spots to acquire.
He was every bit the explosive athlete that was expected - finishing on several lobs as a seamless rim-runner. He provided much more as a rim protector compared to last night's starting C in Mason Plumlee.
He even made some incredibly daring passes in his NBA debut - and connected on several of them.
Ighodaro's one area for improvement is as a rebounder, but overall it was a phenomenal debut - and it is quite conceivable that he will be the center of the future in Phoenix.
Jalen Bridges: C
Bridges missed all 4 of his attempts from the floor - and forced the issue too much in his debut - but overall put forth an adequate showing.
The Baylor product made up for his inefficiency with some stout defense and eventually choosing to slow the game down and play within himself.
Bridges remains a very intruiging prospect and could develop into a Raja Bell-type player in due time - but it's fairly clear that he will spend most of his rookie season with the G League Valley Suns.