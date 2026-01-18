Why Devin Booker Refused to Sit Out vs Knicks Despite Ankle Sprain

The Phoenix Suns were able to steal an impressive 106-99 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, thanks in part to the adrenaline-fueled show of star guard Devin Booker.

Booker, dealing with a left ankle sprain that kept him out of action earlier this week, was a game-time decision before making his official return to the lineup.

The results? A 27-point performance to see the Suns stop a two-game losing streak in one of basketball's most storied venues.

Booker particularly has gone on record to state his admiration for The Garden, and after the win he revealed what helped him suit up in New York.

"Not really," Booker told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin when asked if there was any doubt he'd play despite being questionable. "I knew the adrenaline would kick in. It actually felt pretty good."

Booker showed some obvious discomfort at certain points of the night, but the Suns were on the verge of their first three-game losing streak since the opening slate of the season.

He couldn't let that happen, at least from the bench.

"We just had to get in the winning column. Shoutout to our second unit, they held it down. We have some things to figure out with our first unit ... big time win," said Booker. That win boosted the Suns to 25-17 on the season.

When asked about playing specifically at Madison Square Garden, Booker didn't stop short of showing love.

"You tell me. You feel it [the energy]" Booker said.

"I always say when I see young players that come in here that really don't care about it, you're not a true hooper. To have all the (Knicks) alumni here tonight on top of that, a bunch of living legends in the building. You have to feel it man. That's what it's all about. Alot of those guys laid the groundwork for us to get the league where it's at now. You got to show love and respect the history that's came through."

Suns coach Jordan Ott says he's running out of words to describe Booker after he pushed through the pain.

"He played both the entire first and third quarters. Us playing here [at The Garden was important to him]. Obviously was not healthy, didn't do a ton of shootaround. Did nothing yestersay so he put himself out there. Running out of words on what to say about what he does for us on a nightly basis.

"Even when his shot doesn't feel great because of the ankle he's still getting to the free throw line, which really calmed us down which really helped us. Appreciate his effort, appreciate everyone's effort to try and find a way."

