Jalen Green Gets Exciting Update on Suns Injury Report vs Nets

PHOENIX — The return of Jalen Green is nearing.

The Phoenix Suns' initial injury report ahead of their Monday clash against the Brooklyn Nets is listing Green as questionable with his right hamstring strain that's kept him out for all but five quarters this season.

Devin Booker (left ankle soreness) and Jamaree Bouyea (concussion) are also questionable alongside Green while Jordan Goodwin continues to be marked as available with a jaw sprain.

The Nets are currently scheduled to play tonight so we won't get an answer on their injury report until tomorrow morning.

This is excellent news for Green, as the Suns have desperately missed his shot creation and scoring next to Booker in their backcourt.

Green poured in 29 points in 23 minutes for the only full game he played back in November.

"We miss Jalen," Booker said after last night's win over the New York Knicks to push Phoenix's record to 25-17 on the season.

"He's been licking his chops getting ready for this moment. I think we've overdone it with keeping him out. He's going to be healthy and strong and ready to go."

Suns coach Jordan Ott said Green has been making solid progress in his return to play plan.

"Everything seemed to be good. So we'll see. Still going in the right direction," Ott said this weekend on Green.

"They actually get a lot more done (with 5-on-5) than even some of our practices in the season because we have that 'stay ready group' that does some drill work and mixes it up half-court, full court. He's able to pop in our shootarounds at this time. He's still in our shootarounds the best he can. Just would love to see him out there in a jersey."

It's safe to say Suns fans feel the same.

Phoenix feels like they can hit the next level with Green in the lineup, and with his emergence the Suns might not feel inclined to make a splash at the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline.

“We still have to see our full team, which we hopefully see with Jalen out there in the whole group. We don’t need to make a change at all. We could go do nothing at all and feel good about it," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said.

“We don’t need to do anything. We are proud of our team and we are building. Now if something comes up and we need to make a move, we will look at things. We like where we are at, and the fans like where we are at right now.”

We'll know if Green is active an hour before Monday's 5:30 PM MST tip in Brooklyn.

