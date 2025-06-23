Who Will Suns Take With No. 10 Pick?
The Phoenix Suns now hold the No. 10 overall pick in this week's NBA Draft after trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
That pick should help the Suns significantly, and they should find a player that can help out in the rotation pretty early on in his career.
ESPN conducted a recent mock draft where the Suns selected South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles.
"Murray-Boyles' toughness, unselfishness, defensive versatility and playmaking give him a high floor, even if his lack of size and perimeter shooting might make him a situational fit in certain lineup configurations," ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony wrote.
"On Sunday, the Suns agreed on a blockbuster trade, sending Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year's draft and five second-round picks, sources told ESPN on Sunday.
"With the Suns desperately needing to upgrade their frontcourt -- especially after losing their starting power forward in Durant -- Murray-Boyles is likely someone the team will consider heavily if they keep the pick, along with a more traditional big man such as Derik Queen."
Murray-Boyles would have a chance to crack the starting lineup in his rookie season given the fact that the Suns have a hole at the power forward position.
Murray-Boyles could have entered the draft last year, but chose to remain at South Carolina for one more season, and it paid off. He averaged 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in his sophomore year with the Gamecocks, proving he can crash the glass and find a way to score as well.
The Suns got this pick back for Durant, so they need to ensure it has a massive impact both in the short and long term. Adding a player like Murray-Boyles could do just that.
The NBA Draft starts on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN.