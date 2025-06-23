Grading Every Part of the Kevin Durant Trade
On the final day of the NBA season, the Phoenix Suns finally reached an agreement to trade 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in Wednesday's draft and five second-round picks, ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed Sunday.
The Suns had been working on and discussing a trade for Durant over the course of the last month and reportedly narrowed discussions down to Houston and the Miami Heat.
Now that the trade is agreed upon (it can't be finalized until July 6), let's grade each asset in the deal.
Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant - A
This is by all means a great trade for the Rockets. Not only do they receive an All-NBA talent and address a dire offensive need, they didn't have to let go of their more valuable assets like Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore or Reed Sheppard.
Houston also offloaded Green, whose role was becoming underutilized and redundant among the other younger guards on the roster. The fourth-year guard's rookie extension is due to kick in next season. He'll be making $105 million over the next three seasons, with a player option on the final.
Phoenix Suns
Jalen Green - B-
Phoenix replaces Durant's scoring with an upcoming dynamic scorer in Green. But his fit with the Suns is wonky as their backcourt consists of three shooting guards -- Green, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal (assuming he isn't traded or bought out as Arizona Sports' John Gamadoro reported may happen).
Nonetheless, Green has semi-decent upside as a scoring guard but is a massive question mark on defense. His fit with Booker alone is certainly questionable, but not as much if Beal is moved.
Dillon Brooks - B
Let's put all of Brooks' public perceptions and past run-ins with Brooker aside, the gritty defensive wing is a prime example of a polarizing opposing player that fans love on their team.
He brings a defensive edge that Phoenix only previously had in rookie Ryan Dunn last season. His veteran hustle, effort and aggression -- which at times can be excessive -- is exactly what the Suns need.
Downsides to Brooks are streaks of poor offensive shot quality and percentage, especially in the postseason. Although, they may have been magnified on a Rockets team that was searching for anything offensively down the stretch of playoff games (which is exactly what they addressed in acquiring Durant).
No. 10 Pick + 2nd-rounders - A+
The draft compensation Phoenix acquired in the trade is the highlight of the trade. Sure, it's nothing close to the four first-rounders the Suns dealt to acquire Durant in 2023, but the No. 10 pick is extremely valuable in this year's draft and second rounders nowadays can either turn into a solid rotation player or be used as capital in other trades (maybe to move off of Beal?).
Projected picks from various mock drafts at No. 10 include Arizona's Carter Bryant, South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles, and Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis.
The right pick in the lottery and provide Phoenix with a promising young star or a solid rotation piece able to impact winning soon.