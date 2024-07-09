Potential Suns, Jazz Trade Shut Down
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns had been in some potential trade rumors for Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler in recent weeks, though Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says that's not a possibility.
"The Jazz want a first-round pick for him the Suns would NEVER give up 2031 for him so I would say this is not an option. They have Nurk and Plumlee with Odo as a third string big and Bol as a 4/5," Gambadoro wrote on Twitter/X.
Gambadoro later added to the post by saying:
"Going to change this to they want at least 2 first round picks for him and will get it IF they trade him. He is 22 and a legit shot blocker/rim protector and they have already turned down 2 firsts from at least 2 other teams. He is not coming to Phoenix."
With little avenues to improve the team, many believed Suns center Jusuf Nurkic was a primary trade option for Phoenix considering his salary and status as the best tradable asset outside of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
Under the guidance of Mike Budenhozler, the Suns hope to improve on their 49 wins in the 2024-25 regular season - though their postseason performance will be the ultimate measure of success after Frank Vogel's previous squad was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Many believe Kessler would have been a seamless fit in Phoenix for many of the reasons Gambadoro highlighted: He's a strong rim protector that would only thrive more around the Suns' star-studded cast.
At least for now, it appears the Suns' chances of making that deal is next to nothing.