Draymond Green Rips Suns GM for Kevin Durant Remarks
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns GM James Jones believes the team can be the first out of many stops to maximize Kevin Durant's talents:
“That’s a constant focus for us to continue to figure out how to maximize Kevin Durant,” Jones said to reporters earlier this week.
“No one has done it yet. I believe we will be the first team to do it because if we can maximize him, we can maximize our entire roster. We’re a better team, but that’s not an issue. I think Kevin had a phenomenal season this year offensively."
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took exception to that on the latest episode of his podcast.
"I was baffled when I watched James Jones make this comment because, and I get like, you got to see the whole interview, but sometimes when we go down those rabbit holes, we go a little too far," he said (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area).
"James Jones was on a team in 2017 that lost in the NBA Finals to Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant averaged 35 [points] 8 rebounds and five assists on 55 percent from the field, 47 [percent] from three and 93 percent [free-throw] shooting," Green said. "And when you got your ass bust, like the Cavs got their ass bust, I have a hard time believing that James Jones could then come out and say 'No one has been able to maximize Kevin Durant.'
"When your team does not have plays to get Kevin Durant coming off a pin down, get Kevin Durant catching the ball at the elbow with a live dribble, getting Kevin Durant to the spots that Kevin Durant want to get to and like to score from, when you're a team is set up that way," Green said. "I'm sorry. But you didn't maximize Kevin Durant but don't say nobody has maximized Kevin Durant because you've been on the wrong side of Kevin Durant being maximized."
Reports surfaced after Phoenix's early playoff exit that Durant was frustrated with his offensive role - you can read more about that here.
The Suns' primary offensive mind and assistant coach Kevin Young is now at BYU, though the future remains to be seen with head coach Frank Vogel.
Regardless of who's here or not in 2024-25, the Suns will have to do better in squeezing out the remainder of what they have left in Durant, who now has two years left on his deal with Phoenix.