Kevin Durant Frustrated With Suns, Role
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has often been criticized for his body language on the court, though the star has often shrugged those concerns off when confronted during post-game press conferences.
There might be something deeper, however.
Shortly after the Suns were officially swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves, The Athletic dropped a report going through Phoenix's varying problems throughout the year and the job status of guys such as GM James Jones and HC Frank Vogel.
Part of the report highlighted the various frustrations players on the team had - which included Durant.
"Meanwhile, Durant, among the best scorers in NBA history, was not always happy with how he was used. Sources briefed on the matter toldThe Athletic that Durant never felt comfortable with his role in Phoenix’s offense alongside Booker and Beal this season," read the report.
"Those sources said Durant had persistent issues with the offense, feeling that he was being relegated to the corner far too often and not having the proper designs to play to his strengths as the offense was built around pick-and-rolls. At the same time, some teammates and people close to the organization believed Durant needed to voice his concerns more adamantly and directly with Vogel and his coaching staff."
Durant has always been somebody who will publicly deflect any frustration and will always posture himself to do what's best for the team - and at this point in his career, that's likely the honest truth. Durant wants to add more championships to his resume and though he's already cemented himself as one of the greatest scorers of all-time, the Suns could utilize the forward better.
Now, Durant will take some time off before heading out for Olympic preperation this summer.
“Just getting back to the gym, working on my game, enjoying my family and friends. Just enjoying my time off but that will be short lived because we got Olympic practices starting July 5th. We are going for a month after that, so I'm looking forward to that. That is really what my summer is centered around just the Olympic games and making sure I am right for those. Looking forward to that time," Durant said after the loss.
The future feels extremely vague around Phoenix in regards to who will/won't be there. Head offensive mind and assistant coach Kevin Young now departs for BYU, so the Suns' offense looks to be different regardless.
Hopefully that's a good thing for Durant and the rest of Phoenix's stars.