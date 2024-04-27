Suns Face Harsh Reality - Again
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are on the brink of elimination.
The Suns dropped Game 3 of their opening round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 126-109 - and Sunday night will potentially be the last stand to an overall disappointing season that began with such lofty expectations.
The truth is simple. Major changes are needed going into next season.
Those said changes likely start with the parting of ways with head coach Frank Vogel after one season. They also need to do soul searching when it comes to roster construction and finding ways to maximize the star talent present on the roster.
The potential departure of Vogel is expected with a loss in the first round, but Vogel has been nothing but a consummate professional this season and did in fact do some great things with this squad - particularly with maximizing the defense relative to the personnel which was handed to him.
The Suns own the 22nd pick in the NBA Draft, are possibly in position to make a home-run coaching hire pending end-of-season results, and could be in position to reel in key contributors on minimum contracts this free-agency period.
Yes, things look bleak at this very moment. Yes, the 2023-24 Suns have done much damage to the perception of the franchise among fans in the Valley. Yes, the West is only getting better - and Victor Wembanyama's Spurs are coming.
Ultimately, team governor Mat Ishbia invested far too much into this venture for it to be abandoned after just one run. There's still ample talent on the roster. The fan support will continue to be high with a strong off-season.
Ultimately, the direction of next season could be decided over the next two months. Time is of the essence. Ishbia and co. can't give up now.