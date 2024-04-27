Suns Falter Against Wolves as Season Hangs in Balance
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at Footprint Center by a score of 126-109 in a game that slipped away with around a minute prior to halftime.
Grayson Allen was ruled out shortly prior to tip and Royce O'Neale got the start in his place.
Phoenix went into the second quarter trailing 34-32 despite getting 15 free throw attempts and hitting four three-pointers.
Eric Gordon was a bright spot in the first 12 minutes - picking up where he left off last game with 10 points off the bench.
The Suns and Wolves largely played an even contest in the second quarter before a combination of Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley put the Wolves up 59-53 at halftime.
Kevin Durant pitched in 14 in the first half, while Bradley Beal dropped 11 and Gordon remained at 10.
Minnesota came out of halftime clicking on all cylinders - two consecutive three-point hits put the Wolves up 69-58 just four minutes into the second half.
Minnesota continued that momentum for the next 8 minutes - eventually settling on seven three-point hits in the quarter en route to a 95-73 lead going into the final 12 minutes of action.
Minnesota scored 36 points in the third quarter and appeared to have complete control going into the quarter in which Phoenix typically performs the worst.
The Suns found some potential formulas for success in the final frame - Josh Okogie minutes, going back to the three-ball, among other things - but it wasn't enough in the end.
Minnesota has officially taken a commanding 3-0 series lead - and the Suns face elimination in the first round of the postseason for the first time since 2008.
Key Performances
Kevin Durant: 24 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
Devin Booker: 23 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
Bradley Beal: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
Karl-Anthony Towns: 18 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
Anthony Edwards: 36 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
What's Next
Game 4 of this series is set to be played on Sunday night at Footprint Center, with Phoenix needing a victory to extend the season.