Suns vs T-Wolves Game 4 Prop Bets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are on the brink of elimination tonight when the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town for Game 4 of their first-round series.
No team has ever erased a 3-0 series deficit, but the Suns hope to turn the tide and make history.
That won't come easy, nor has it been easy to project prop bets for this series as Minnesota looks to put an exclamation point on their work later tonight.
Three props bets from around the web for Suns vs Timberwolves:
Anthony Edwards OVER 26.5 PTS
John Supowitz, BettingPros: "It has been all Timberwolves in this series as they are on the verge of a sweep. What could make it an easy sweep is that none of these games have been close, as the Timberwolves have outscored the Suns by 54 points. Anthony Edwards has been the star of this series with two 30-point games. In an opportunity to close it out, he should continue to shine."
Naz Reid OVER 9.5 PTS
Douglas Farmer, Covers.com: "The Phoenix Suns need to try something different tonight. Their season is effectively over, but until it is literally so, they need to get creative. The obvious adjustment they have not implemented yet would be to play more minutes with Kevin Durant at the five.
"Reid should feast against those lineups because he is too big for any small-ball lineup to successfully defend him. Anytime he gets a step on a defender, be it in transition, off a screen, or off a pump fake, Reid will drive into the line and be able to shoot runners and layups over those smaller defenders.
"Reid scored 13 points in just 18 minutes on Friday night. He doesn't need much time to put up points, but if the Suns try a smaller lineup, Reid should get more time simply because he will be more effective offensively against those lineups than either Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert will be."
Kevin Durant OVER 3.5 Assists
Austin Swaim, FanDuel: "For a prop in this game, Kevin Durant's assist line is great value at FanDuel. It's at least -122 at all other major domestic books, and it should be much higher. K.D. has averaged 9.0 potential assists and 5.0 actual assists per game in the regular season, and his helpers have decreased as Phoenix's shooting percentage has.
"Still, Durant has posted 6.7 potential assists against the T-Wolves' excellent D. Converting around the NBA average, this line should be closer to 4.5, and our projections agree. They have K.D. pegged for 4.9 median assists on Sunday, which would translate to roughly -258 odds for at least four of them."