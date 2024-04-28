Suns Reveal Grayson Allen's Game 4 Status vs T-Wolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have officially revealed the status of G/F Grayson Allen ahead of tonight's elimination game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Down 3-0 in the series Allen, was ruled out by the organization - which goes against Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro's report on Friday that it would be more likely to have Allen back for Game 4 with extra rest after missing Game 3.
"He rolled that thing really good," said Suns coach Frank Vogel ahead of game time.
Allen notably suffered two separate sprained ankles in the first two games of this series - and his status wasn't expected to be a question for the remainder of the series.
Allen's prognosis over the last few days has been more positive than initially expected - although head coach Frank Vogel did admit the sharpshooter had trouble with lateral movement during practices this week.
Ultimately, Allen won't have the opportunity to gut it out in a game where Phoenix's season lies in balance - a loss tonight would mean a long five-month off-season with many more questions than answers.
Phoenix knows what's at stake tonight - the team and specifically star Bradley Beal - has emphasized the necessity to generate more three-point looks over the course of games.
Allen would have been the player who benefited more than anyone else in the event that the Suns commit to getting up a certain amount of shots from behind the arc.
Suns vs Wolves is slated for a 6:30 PM Arizona start time.