Suns, Knicks Trade Rumor for Devin Booker Debunked
PHOENIX -- Rumors spread like wildfire.
Earlier this week, ESPN NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith hopped on First Take and suggested Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker wanted to be the newest member of the New York Knicks following Phoenix's early exit from the postseason.
“From what I’m being told, and probably I don’t know if it’ll ever happen, but Devin Booker wants to be in New York,” Smith said during the broadcast. “That’s what I’m being told. Now, he might deny it, I haven’t spoken to him, but I’m just telling you, the scuttlebutt in the NBA circles is that brother wants to be in New York.”
Booker - who has been loyal to the Suns since arriving in 2015 - would pull quite the shocking move if he eventually submitted a trade request.
Anything can happen in the NBA, though one Suns insider doesn't believe it will happen.
PHNX's Gerald Bourguet says any interest from New York wanting Booker is one-sided.
"However, the Knicks’ interest in Devin Booker is one-sided, and the source was adamant about squashing this latest, unfounded rumor. Booker has remained loyal to the Suns franchise through some of its darkest days and has talked about bringing the super-team to him in Phoenix. Year 1 of his first super-team didn’t go according to plan, but Booker has succeeded in attracting established superstars like Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to join him on the Suns.
"He’s immensely proud of what he and the franchise have been able to build together, reaching the 2021 NBA Finals and winning a franchise-record 64 games the following season. Booker has also publicly voiced his commitment to winning in Phoenix numerous times."
Bourguet also highlighted in the article that New York has had interest in Booker since 2020, and it would make sense for the organization to covet a player in Booker's talents - though that's not likely to happen any time soon.
Trading Booker would be a vast mistake for the franchise, and though there's a limited number of avenues the Suns could take, dealing the face of the organization would prove to be a costly mistake.