Suns Named Top Landing Spot for James Harden
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns need change - there's no doubt about that.
After being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the postseason, the Suns simply can't run back their identical roster next season and expect the same results.
That's not to suggest blowing everything up and going full fire-sale, but it's quite clear the 2023-24 team wasn't quite as strong as once believed on paper.
Perhaps James Harden could be of some assistance - at least when it comes to oddsmakers, who have the Suns as the top team to land him if Harden doesn't stay with the Los Angeles Clippers:
The Clippers themselves just bounced out of playoff action after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games - another star-studded squad who fell short of expectations.
Harden is set to hit free agency this offseason.
"The Suns lacked a true point guard last season while Harden remains one of the best in the league at that position. He and Suns superstar Kevin Durant were teammates in Brooklyn and Oklahoma City," wrote The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
"Harden played his college career at Arizona State before becoming the third overall pick in the 2009 draft. With the Suns projected to spend over the second tax apron next season, signing Harden to a veteran minimum seems to be the only way of acquiring him."
Phoenix is quite strapped on what they can do after landing in the second apron of the NBA's luxury tax. All signs are pointing to the Suns running it back with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
"I still always go back to your best players on the floor. That’s a narrative we’ll hear a lot, point guard, point guard. Sure, that’s great. Who do you want?" Suns GM James Jones told reporters last week.
"Who is available given the way we’re built? Who can fit with this group? Whose game seamlessly fits with this group and when you put that player on the floor and you take the ball out of someone’s hands, whose hands are you taking it out of and who are putting in that position?”
Acquiring Harden on a veteran minimum contract feels like a pipe dream, though you can never truly rule anything out in the NBA - especially for players and teams chasing a ring.