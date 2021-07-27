Sports Illustrated home
Pistons GM On Thunder Trade Rumors: ‘Don't Believe Everything You Read’

Amidst the trade rumors between the Thunder and Pistons regarding the top pick in Thursday’s draft, Troy Weaver made a statement.
Author:
Publish date:

It’s been reported multiple times in the last 48 hours that the Oklahoma City Thunder have made a significant offer to the Detroit Pistons for the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s draft. It’s been said that this was a package that included franchise cornerstone Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in effort to obtain Cade Cunningham, the projected top pick.

The Pistons had reportedly declined this offer.

Amidst these trade rumors, Pistons GM Troy Weaver spoke to to Rod Beard of The Detroit News and other members of the media, where he was asked about the situation.

"Don't believe everything you read,” said Weaver.

With the draft just two days away, Thunder GM Sam Presti will continue to do everything he can to move up from the sixth pick. While it may not end up being a move for No. 1, it’s become clear that he wants to move up nonetheless. 

READ MORE:

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder double down on potential in first round

Thunder Draft: Best options at pick No. 18

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder add elite scorer at pick No. 6

