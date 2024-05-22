Why Jared McCain Would be a Promising Fit as a Thunder
As the Thunder's offseason is getting into full swing, the Oklahoma City front office now has its sights set on the 2024 NBA Draft in late June.
Holding the 12th selection on draft night, general manager Sam Presti will have his hands full on making a decision -- going for a splash in a package deal with his cache of draft picks, or trust his eye and coaching staff in selecting an incoming rookie overseas or out of college.
If it was the latter, there are a few prospects that come to mind. But the one we'll discuss today comes out of the Duke Blue Devils program. A 6-foot-3, 197-pound freshman in Jared McCain declared for the draft following his team's departure from the NCAA Tournament, where he posted a 32-point, five-three performance en route to a 12-point loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
McCain's game showed to be one that could complement a fairly fast-paced, floor-running team that hinges a lot on their ability to sink open threes off the catch. The Sacramento native shot 41.4% from beyond the arc and 46.2% overall in his 14.3 points per game across 36 contests.
With McCain's ability to create and hit open or contested threes at a high clip while also in movement, he could provide a different dynamic as an outside shooter off the bench for Oklahoma City. On this team, there isn't really an adept movement shooter outside of Isaiah Joe. Most shooters on this team find their shot squared up off the catch, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams see a decent amount of their 3-pointers go in off the dribble.
McCain wouldn't drastically alter the quality of this already impressive 3-point shooting team, but he could still provide plenty of value on that front off the bench if he is ready to contribute in his first year.
