How Jared McCain Could Help OKC Thunder
Coming off a season featuring an unexpected amount of success, there’s not too much Oklahoma City needs to address on paper. The Thunder were lucky in the injury department, and depth could always help in case that same luck ran dry this upcoming season.
Of course, the offseason conversation has centered around the Thunder adding front court depth by way of a backup center or a starting forward. Oklahoma City could use the rebounding help, but it’s not as big of an issue as most would suggest. There’s other needs that the team could solve, too.
A backup guard that can create off the bench would be a good option for the Thunder, too. Despite lower volume, Oklahoma City was the NBA’s No. 1 3-point shooting team throughout the season. That same outside shooting fell off a cliff in the playoffs. Does it make sense for the Thunder to add arguable the draft’s top shooter in the first round?
Jared McCain has tons of upside and played at the highest level at Duke. On Tuesday, he was spotted at the Oklahoma City airport — which one could assume was for a predraft workout. The Thunder’s interest level is unclear, but the fit makes sense. If McCain's visit to Oklahoma City is indeed confirmed as a predraft workout, it'll be updated on Inside the Thunder's tracker.
McCain averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game during his freshman campaign with the Blue Devils. He shot 46.4% from the floor and an impressive 42% from 3-point range. McCain is only 6-foot-3, but he’s a great rebounder for his size and has so much versatility on the offensive end. Despite being just a freshman, he feels like a win now type of player. Down the line, McCain has lead guard potential, but right now he’s an elite shooter. Oklahoma City’s floor spacing would give him plenty of open looks.
Cason Wallace complements McCain’s game well despite both being short guards. It would give Oklahoma City a nice one-two backcourt punch off the bench — and a guard duo to grow together for the future.
McCain isn’t necessarily a need, but if Oklahoma City views him as the best player available it’s worth the risk. He will have a long, solid NBA career and has a high floor. If the Thunder is committed to adding a free agent or two to help the front court, it makes sense to take the best fit and the best player at No. 12.
