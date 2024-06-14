OKC Thunder Invites Jack Gohlke for Pre-Draft Workout
Although the Oakland Golden Grizzlies only made it to the second round of this year's NCAA Tournament, they were arguably the biggest story coming out of March. They shocked the world by defeating the No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats in the first round, making for a memorable upset to remember in college basketball history.
The catalyst for Oakland's historic win? A 24-year-old named Jack Gohlke.
Seemingly out of nowhere, Gohlke became one of the most exciting players to watch in college basketball. His 3-point shooting electrified those in the crowd and at home, putting up a stellar 32 point performance in the win against Kentucky. All but two of those points came from behind the arc.
With college eligibility finally up, the guard decided to try his luck and enter in the 2024 NBA Draft. So far he's gotten some traction, with the Oklahoma City Thunder extending him a pre-draft workout invite.
Even with Gohlke's incredible, yet short, tournament run, he's not exaclty what most would consider an "NBA player." Outside of his 3-point shooting there isn't a whole lot to his game that would seem to translate to the professional world, and his old age certainly doesn't help his case as a draft prospect.
Still, there could be a place for the former Golden Grizzly somewhere like Oklahoma City.
Gohlke averaged 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds on 37.9% shooting from the field last season, which was basically his 3-point shooting split of 37.6%. Out of his 125 made field goals, 121 of them were 3-pointers. It's an absurd stat to put into perspective, and even if he's a relatively one-dimensional player, that ability could be useful for the Thunder in some situations.
Don't expect Gohlke to be selected with any of Oklahoma City's draft picks, much less for any team to select him in the first or second round. However, he could be a respectable undrafted free agent target that could translate into a Summer League roster spot. If he does enough there, maybe he even makes it to the G League.
Pre-draft workouts aren't anything to take too much into consideration when guessing who the Thunder will snag out of the draft class, but there's always a possibiliy they pan out. Keep an eye on Gohlke, even if a draft selection seems unlikely.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.