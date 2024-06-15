Will OKC Thunder Trade Into Second Round of 2024 Draft?
Oklahoma City has an abundance of draft picks, but it does not have one in the second round this year—at least not yet.
Throughout the Thunder’s rebuild, GM Sam Presti has used the NBA Draft to add young talent and trade for important pieces. Most of his work has come in the first round, specifically the lottery. In the past four years, Presti has used lottery picks to draft Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Cason Wallace.
However, some players are overlooked on draft night, allowing teams to get steals in the second round or even go undrafted, like Lu Dort. Presti has used his second-round picks to find projects and try to develop them through the G League. His most recent second-round pick, Keyontae Johnson, appears on track to earn a standard NBA contract within the next couple of years.
Of course, to get another player like Johnson, the Thunder will need a second-round pick in this year’s draft.
The Thunder initially traded their 2022 first-round pick to Atlanta in the 2018 offseason. However, it was protected 1-14 and did not convey, which resulted in the Thunder giving up two second-round picks, including 2024.
Without a pick after No. 12, Oklahoma City’s likeliest path to a second-round pick would be a draft-night trade, which will look different this season. Beginning this season, the NBA Draft will be multiple days to split the first and second rounds. With almost an entire day between rounds, the Thunder should have plenty of time to decide whether they want to make a second-round selection.
If Presti and the Thunder have someone they like on the board after the first day, they are no strangers to trading into the second round. The Thunder most recently made a draft-night trade in the second round to acquire Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in 2021.
With the Thunder’s collection of future draft assets, they should have no problem getting anyone they want in the second round despite not yet owning a pick in that range.
