3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder’s Hard-Fought Loss to Warriors in Vegas
The Thunder could not overcome its streak of bad luck in Vegas.
Oklahoma City lost 90-83 to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in the team’s fourth straight defeat in Vegas. The Thunder had an opportunity to get their first win but could not take down an unbeaten Warriors team.
The game was close throughout the first half until the Warriors looked to open a lead and built an 11-point advantage just before halftime. The Thunder battled back and cut the lead to three before the break and kept the game competitive in the second half.
After staying close the entire fourth quarter, the Thunder had opportunities in the closing minutes to tie or take the lead. However, a couple of late scores by the Warriors sealed the game in the final minute.
Let’s dive into three lessons that can be learned from yesterday’s game.
Outside shooting is the key to OKC’s Summer League success
Throughout Summer League, Oklahoma City has struggled to find a rhythm offensively. With so many important pieces missing from the team, that was on display again on Friday.
However, the Thunder have found some success when it comes to shooting beyond the arc. After an impressive performance from outside against the Phoenix Suns, the Thunder showed signs of life against the Warriors.
Oklahoma City finished 14-of-41 from beyond the arc, which accounted for 42 of the Thunder’s 83 points. Jaden Shackelford led Oklahoma City with four makes from 3-point range, while Buddy Boeheim and KJ Williams each knocked down three.
Hunter Maldonado could compete for a two-way spot
Although getting a two-way deal with the Thunder is unlikely, Summer League is about more than impressing only the team you play for. Maldonado looked solid again for the Thunder on Friday.
Leading the team in scoring, Maldonado finished the matchup with 25 points and shot 8-of-14. He also added five assists and showed his ability defensively with three steals.
After a solid game against Golden State, Maldonado will have an opportunity to build on his performance in the Thunder’s Summer League finale. If he can put together another solid game against the Mavericks, it could go a long way for the Wyoming product.
Keyontae Johnson can impact the game in various ways
Although it is no surprise to anyone who saw him on the OKC Blue last season, Johnson has been one of the best players on the floor for the Thunder in each game this summer. He had another solid outing against the Warriors despite not having an overwhelming box score.
While nothing necessarily sticks out on his stat sheet, he impacted the game in a variety of ways. Johnson finished with nine points, six rebounds and six assists.
Pairing his all-around stats with a solid defensive effort, Johnson has been somewhat of a glue guy for the Summer League squad. While some players take their games to another level statistically in Summer League, Johnson’s abilities translate similarly across most levels, which could put him in a position to make an NBA roster in the near future.
The Thunder have looked better as they have spent more time in Vegas, and they will have one more chance to win. The Thunder will tip off their Summer League finale on Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks at 10.
