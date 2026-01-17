OKC Thunder Missing Starting Big Man vs. Miami Heat

For the second time in six days, the Oklahoma City Thunder are battling the Miami Heat as these two sides played a fun game in the Paycom Center on Sunday.

It took a massive third quarter run for the Bricktown Ballers to put their stamp on the game and comfortably knock off the Eastern Conference Play In team.

Oklahoma City and Miami walked into this game on different sides of the spectrum. The Thunder want to keep the good times rolling after a five game winning streak, going 9-2 in their last ten games while the Heat want to turn around a lackluster stretch of being 5-5 in that same span.

Both team's have released their Injury Report for this game.

Feb 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder Injuries

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery

Miami Heat Injuries

Tyler Herro –– Questionable: Big Toe/Rib Contusion

Nikola Jovic –– Questionable: Head, Illness

Pelle Larsson –– Available: Mallet Finger

Myron Gardner –– Available: G League Two Way

Vladislav Goldin –– OUT: G League Two Way

Jahmir Young –– OUT: G League Two Way

Terry Rozier –– OUT: Not With The Team

Jamie Jaquez Jr. –– OUT: Knee Sprain

Davion Mitchell –– OUT: Left Shoulder Contusion

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trying to take the regular season sweep over the Miami Heat on Saturday on South Beach. The Thunder will be without their starting big man but other than that remain healthy as far as rotational pieces go, all things considered, that is a solid spot to be in during the half way point of the season.

Miami will be without at least two rotational pieces and as many as four depending on how the questionable designations turn out. The Oklahoma City Thunder are riding a five game winning streak and have the best record in the last ten games at 8-2. This game is part of a five game stretch against all above .500 clubs for the Brickown Ballers.

This will be an interesting game to see if OKC can parlay their momentum into another win or if the Miami Heat will bounce back from a 5-5 stretch in their last ten games including falling in their last tilt.

Tonight's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat will tip-off at 7:00 PM CT at the Kayesa Center as part of a four game road trip for the Bricktown Ballers.

The OKC Thunder are in the midst of a title defense season, stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire 2025-26 campaign.