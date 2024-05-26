Does Re-Signing Gordon Hayward Make Sense for the OKC Thunder?
Oklahoma City’s deadline acquisition did not go as planned this season, but it might not be too late.
On their way to 57 wins and the top seed in the West, the Thunder made a trade at the deadline to acquire Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets. Hayward’s tenure in Oklahoma City got off to a rocky start and never got much better.
Returning from an injury that kept him out nearly two months, Hayward averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. On a low volume, he shot 51.7% from 3-point range in 17.2 minutes per game.
His role diminished considerably in the playoffs, where he failed to score in 46 minutes. After not playing in the final three games against the Dallas Mavericks, Hayward did not hold back in his exit interview.
“I feel like, as a player, I have a lot to offer,” Hayward said. “I just wasn't given much of an opportunity to do that, and I kind of thought I was going to get that opportunity.”
Although his comments indicate his time with the Thunder might be over, his value around the league has likely never been lower. With this season being the last of his four-year, $120 million deal, his paycheck will decrease dramatically next season.
Despite all the struggles he had in Oklahoma City, Hayward likely would have dealt with many of his issues anywhere he was traded. Returning from injury, Hayward took some time to get his rhythm back, and with the Thunder in the middle of a race for the No. 1 seed, they could not afford to be patient with his recovery and ramp-up.
If the Thunder can re-sign Hayward on a cheap contract, he might be worth taking another chance. He might not get back to averaging 14.5 points as he did in Charlotte last season, but a full training camp and healthy offseason could give the Thunder a valuable veteran presence for next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.