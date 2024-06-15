Why OKC Thunder Should Keep Cason Wallace at All Costs
Oklahoma City’s young core is widely regarded as one of the best in the NBA, if not the best. The Thunder’s collection of young talent is impressive, and to experience major team success at this rate is unheard of.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s story of growth and development is one of the best in league history. He might not be considered young anymore, but he’s still just entering his prime. Both Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren still have plenty of room to grow and know qualify as Oklahoma City’s top young talent. Both players have All-Star potential and could be the two players that push the Thunder over the top and to the next level.
One player that is perhaps overlooked from Oklahoma City’s young core is rookie Cason Wallace. If it wasn’t for Holmgren’s historic rookie season, Thunder fans would be preaching of Wallace’s campaign to anyone who would listen. Holmgren’s brilliance overshadowed Wallace’s elite first season in the NBA.
As Oklahoma City moves into the summer, they’ll be thrown in every mock trade scenario until the start of the season. Because of the cap space, draft picks, and success, the Thunder will be in the headlines quite a bit — for better or for worse. Because Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Williams are all untouchable, that could leave Wallace as Oklahoma City’s potential trade piece. The Thunder should refrain from trading the young guard at all costs, though. His potential is even higher than people think.
Wallace was a secondary option off the bench in Oklahoma City and had to find a way to fit into a role the Thunder needed. Most rookies taken in the lottery can play free and take volume shots, but Wallace was asked to play a key role on a contending team.
He averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while playing all 82 games. He was named to the All-Rookie first team.
Wallace’s defense was on a different level, and it showed in the playoffs. With the Western Conference loaded with young guards that will continue to dominate the league, having a versatile defender like Wallace will be crucial moving forward. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Devin Booker and many other names will be a force for the next few years, and Wallace can take on the challenge — just like he did in the playoffs this season.
He mastered is secondary role, and clearly has so much more to his game, too. When Oklahoma City gives him the green light and says it’s time, his stock will soar. Wallace is capable of so many things, and the fact that a rookie was able to fit into a specific niche role on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference speaks volumes.
He should be mentioned when talking about the team’s young core moving forward, and he’s not a trade sweetener. Wallace needs to be a priority.
Want to join the discussion?Like Inside the Thunder on Facebookand follow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.