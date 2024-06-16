If Jalen Smith Declines Player Option, Could OKC Thunder Step In?
Oklahoma City is in a good spot heading into its championship window. After exceeding expectations and cruising to a playoff series win, the Thunder got the experience necessary heading into the future. Now, it’s time to strike when the iron is hot.
The Thunder could be players in the trade market, and the team is armed with a lottery pick, too. Oklahoma City has many different potential options heading into next season. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due a super max in two years, and Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren due rookie maxes, the Thunder could look to spend while they still can. Knowing extensions are on the horizon, though, the team could go with a few value options, too.
One value option that’s flying under the radar is Jalen Smith, who is rumored to be leaning towards declining his player option. If that’s the case, Smith could be an intriguing option for Oklahoma City, who will be linked to many backup bigs this summer. He offers offensive talent and would fit well with the youthful core, while not costing a fortune.
Smith has several years of strong bench numbers and played a valuable role on Indiana’s Eastern Conference Finals team. He averaged 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in just 17 minutes per game. Smith is a high efficiency player too, as he shot 59.2% from the floor and 42.4% from 3-point range. He’s also just two years removed from averaging 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. When given opportunity and minutes, the former No. 10 pick seems to make the most of them. At 6-foot-9, he’s a great fit for Oklahoma City’s lineup and would provide a solid rebounding bump to the current roster.
He’s also a good fit in the Thunder’s lineup considering he’s shown promise from behind the 3-point line. Oklahoma City has been dead set in its approach to the front court, and bringing in a back-to-the-basket big man feels like an unlikely scenario. Management has tended to go with athletic big men that can do more than just shoot. Smith fits that bill.
He’s athletic enough to play both the four and the five, meaning he could slot into a few interesting lineups next to Chet Holmgren . If Oklahoma City needs to run him at the center spot as Holmgren takes a break, though, that’s no problem either. His rebounding numbers speak for itself.
Smith gives the Thunder a chance at a low-risk, high-reward player by throwing a contract at a rising guy like Smith. If it’s a two-year deal, it fits Oklahoma City’s extension timeline and gives Smith a chance to prove his worth. The Thunder can offer more than most on a short-term deal too.
