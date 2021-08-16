Game Preview: Thunder Match Up With Spurs In Final Summer League Contest

In the fifth and final game of their NBA Summer League schedule, the OKC Thunder will take on the San Antonio Spurs.

In their final matchup of NBA Summer League, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play the San Antonio Spurs. It will be their fifth contest of the summer, being yet another game in which OKC is lacking some of their key pieces.

For both teams, it will be the last chance for some of these young players to prove their worth and earn an invite to training camp. From there, they'll have to earn their spot on the 15-man rosters.

The Spurs are led by Devin Vassell, Tre Jones and Josh Primo, who are all key pieces of their young core. Although both teams have poor records in summer league, it should still be an extremely competitive matchup.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

While Tre Mann has already been ruled out due to personal reasons, there's still a chance Josh Giddey plays on Monday afternoon. Both have missed significant time, but are the Thunder's first-round picks from last month's draft and have high expectations.

They've done a solid job at combatting their size issue to this point, it's still a glaring deficiency for OKC. The small ball lineups they've rolled out in summer league haven't had the most success. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will have to continue playing larger than he really is as an undersized center for this roster.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-3)

WHEN:

Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

TV/RADIO:

NBA TV

FINAL WORD:

There's a handful of players on the Thunder roster who have a ton to play for on Monday. Whether it's making the full 15-man roster, earning a two-way deal, or being signed to a spot on the OKC Blue in the G League, it's the last chance to showcase their skills.

