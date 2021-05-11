Injury Report: Thunder Duo Still Questionable Versus Sacramento

With Theo Maledon already ruled out, Lu Dort and Ty Jerome remain questionable for OKC's tilt against the Kings.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will meet the Sacramento Kings for their final road game of the season on Tuesday evening.

Just three games remain in the 2020-21 season for the Thunder, the struggles since the NBA Trade Deadline have seen Oklahoma City fall down the standings, now holding the third best lottery odds.

With Theo Maledon ruled out, Mark Daigneault could be without another key pair of guards in the final game of the season against the Kings as Luguentz Dort and Ty Jerome are both listed as questionable for the contest.

READ MORE:

Tuesday night's game will wrap up the unorthodox season series with Sacramento, where all three of the contests for the year were played over the final 10 games of the season.

Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Kings:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort: Questionable- Right hip strain

Ty Jerome: Questionable- Left Calf Strain

Theo Maledon: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the left foot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes: Doubtful- Left abductor tightness

De’Aaron Fox: Out- Health and safety protocols

Tyrese Haliburton: Out- Left knee hyperextension

Buddy Hield: Probable- Left ankle sprain

Robert Woodard II- Out- Lower back soreness

Tip-off between the Kings and the Thunder from the Golden 1 Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.