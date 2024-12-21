Miami Heat Sharpshooter Could be Perfect Fit for OKC Thunder
Throughout the season, Oklahoma City has had struggles shooting from outside, and a fix could come through the trade route.
On Friday, the Thunder won their seventh straight regular season game with a 104-97 victory in Miami. The Thunder improved to 22-5 and had one of their best 3-point shooting nights of the season, shooting 14-of-34 from outside.
On the other side, the Thunder might have played against someone who could be a seamless fit. Heat forward Duncan Robinson had a rough shooting night against the Thunder, as most players in the league do, but kept firing for a 3-of-11 night from beyond the arc.
A career 39.7% 3-point shooter, Robinson has hit near that mark again this season while taking well over six attempts per game. Although his defense has been criticized throughout his career, he has shown he can play well enough to stay on the floor and contribute, as seen by his roles in Miami’s 2020 and 2023 Finals runs.
As far as the trade block, the Thunder have already been linked to Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson. While he and Robinson have a similar contract, Johnson has one more year on his deal and makes a bit more money.
While Johnson’s added production makes him clearly the better player and potential target, the Thunder might be able to get Robinson for a much lower price, especially if the Heat begin to shift gears and go through with a Jimmy Butler trade.
In any case, the Thunder would have to send out someone in the rotation. Given what Robinson could bring to the Thunder, players on newly signed extensions, such as Isaiah Joe or Aaron Wiggins, could be the perfect centerpiece of a deal alongside another small contract.
Given their youth, skillsets, and long-term security, either could be a solid piece for the Heat. Meanwhile, this would be a win-now move for the Thunder, losing one of the young wings they’ve developed for a proven playoff performer.
Perhaps the Thunder would be hesitant to make such a deal after the Gordon Hayward trade went south last season. However, Robinson has been in and out of the Heat’s rotation throughout his time with Erik Spoelstra and could adapt to any role the Thunder throw at him.
There might not be a perfect trade for the Thunder, but Robinson could solve some problems and push the Thunder’s shooting into a championship tier.
