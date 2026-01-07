Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
The Detroit Pistons are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Detroit is coming off wins on back-to-back nights in Cleveland and at home against the Knicks. Meanwhile, Chicago has lost two straight and four of six after a five-game winning streak.
The oddsmakers have the Pistons as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Bulls vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +11.5 (-118)
- Pistons -11.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +370
- Pistons: -485
Total
- 230.5 (Over -117/Under -107)
Bulls vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, FDSN DT
- Bulls record: 17-19
- Pistons record: 27-9
Bulls vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Matas Buzelis – questionable
- Zach Collins – out
- Noa Essengue – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Josh Giddey – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Jalen Smith – out
- Coby White – questionable
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – probable
- Jalen Duren – out
- Tobias Harris – out
- Isaac Jones – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Caris LeVert – probable
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
- Duncan Robinson – probable
Bulls vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
3-point shooters are either hot or they’re not, and Duncan Robinson is cold right now.
The Pistons forward hasn’t made more than three 3s in any of his last five games, shooting just 7 for 27 from beyond the arc in that span. That’s a 25.9% clip, a bit down from his season percentage of 37.9% and career 39.6% from downtown.
Robinson can get hot, as shown by his four straight games with at least three threes prior to this streak, but he’s still dealing with an injury, so I’ll continue to fade him tonight.
Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
The Bulls and Pistons have both played some lower-scoring games as of late.
Detroit has gone under the total in each of its last five games, and in nine of its last 11 games dating back to December 15. Chicago hasn’t been quite as strong to the under, but the Bulls have gone under in two straight and five of their last eight contests.
There are injuries on both sides and these teams are trending under in recent weeks. That’s the only way to look tonight in Detroit.
Pick: Under 230.5 (-107)
