Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Thunder)
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without All-NBA forward Jalen Williams on Tuesday night in their season opener against the Houston Rockets.
Williams is not on the team’s active roster after undergoing surgery on his injured right wrist in the offseason.
The former lottery pick played some of OKC’s end of the season and entire playoff run with the injury, yet he still played well enough for the Thunder to win the 2025 NBA Finals.
He’s not expected to be sidelined long with the injury, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, but the Thunder will have to make do without him on Tuesday.
Last season, Williams averaged a career-high 21.6 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists, earning the first All-NBA nod of his career.
With the star forward out on Tuesday, the Thunder have moved from 7.5-point favorites to 6.5-point favorites in the odds at the best betting sites.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on OKC in the prop market with Williams sidelined for the team’s first game of the 2025-26 season.
Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Rockets With Jalen Williams Out
- Aaron Wiggins OVER 11.5 Points (-115)
Thunder forward Aaron Wiggins should be in line for an expanded role on Tuesday night with both Williams and Isaiah Joe sidelined with injuries.
Last season, Wiggins put up some huge numbers in the games that Williams missed, averaging 20.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 11 games with the All-NBA wing sidelined.
Wiggins had at least 12 points in eight of those matchups, including five games where he scored 26 or more points.
The Thunder have a loaded rotation, but they don’t have a go-to scoring option after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with Williams on the bench. I like Wiggins to make a leap in his role on Tuesday night.
