NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Grab Lanky Freshman Wing
As the 2024-25 regular season gets down to the wire, the excitement that comes with the NBA draft ensues. There's still an unclear picture of who will fall in the middle and bottom of the first round, an area where the Oklahoma City Thunder's picks lie.
That does leave plenty of room for evaluation and scouting for the Thunder, as they can begin to put together a board. OKC is known as a team for working well with drafted talent, which should create a level of trust in the organization that they can hit on multiple mid-first round picks.
In a recent mock draft made by Fox Sports, the Thunder held on to picks 15 and 20 in the first round. Here's who Oklahoma City is projected to take at those spots:
Pick No. 15: Will Riley, Illinois
Riley is a long and wiry freshman wing for the Illinois Fighting Illini. He's seen his fair share of ups and downs this season, struggling at times to be efficient and consistent on offense. The Canadian-born stands at 6-foot-8, 180-pounds, enough to take a shot at in the first round given his skillset.
He's averaging 11.8 points and four rebounds per game on 41.1% shooting and 32.5% from the three-point line. His frame, twitchiness and scoring ability are what make him so intriguing for any team. If there were more consistent offensive performances on offense, his draft stock would certainly be much higher. Right outside of the lottery or later in the first round seems like a realistic landing spot for Riley at this point.
For a young player that needs to develop, there might not be a better place to be than Oklahoma City. The developmental staff and the G League staff have worked wonders with players in the past and giving Riley a few seasons to get smarter and stronger with them could work wonders.
Riley would have to bulk up, find a more consistent shot, sure up on defense and reduce his turnovers to find a role with the Thunder. He's only 19 and has a high ceiling, another reason why OKC would be a preferred destination for him.
Pick No. 20: Noah Penda, Le Mans
Penda is another high-ceiling player and another French-wing project for the Thunder to work on. Similar to current OKC forward Ousmane Dieng, Penda is long and mobile for a small forward or power forward. On the flip side, his offensive game is nowhere near ready for the NBA.
He has a projectable jump shot and can put the ball on the floor and attack the rim, but most of the excitement revolving around his offensive future is dependent on taking a jump at the next level. Compared to other recent French products, Penda's scoring ability needs to improve significantly.
Arguably the strongest skillset of his is on the defensive end, however. That fits in perfectly for what the Thunder want and would give them a perfect reason to take a shot on him in the first round. He's strong and quick, allowing him to guard multiple positions and has the arm length to be active in passing lanes. That's what Oklahoma City would want in a defensive-minded wing, making him an interesting option if the Thunder are picking in that area.
