Skip to main content

NBA Reverse Standings: Thunder Miss Shot at Top Three Odds as Magic, Rockets Distance

The NBA reverse standings are taking form in the closing moments of the season.

As the NBA regular season hits its home stretch, the top odds in the 2022 NBA Draft are making some headway.

Holding losing streaks of six games and four games, respectively, the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets have emerged as top-odd contenders with both teams at 20-59 on the season.

A secondary battle has emerged between the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder as just half a game separates the two teams.

Following the Pistons defeating the Thunder on Friday evening, Oklahoma City drew within half a game of top three odds. After the Pistons defeated the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, the Thunder earned their second chance of the calendar year of cracking the top three – they missed the opportunity – defeating the Phoenix Suns.

Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma City Thunder

As things currently stand, Oklahoma City will be fighting for the third-best slot.

With the Detroit Pistons clinging to a 23-56 record and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 23-55, the Thunder losing out their final four games would, at minimum, slot themselves in a two-way tie for the third-best odds.

The Pistons have the second-hardest schedule remaining as they face the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Memphis Grizzlies to close the season.

For losing out, Oklahoma City will have a difficult task at hand as they will face an underhanded Portland Trail Blazers squad on Tuesday before playing the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Here are the NBA’s full reverse standings:

Orlando Magic, 20-59

Houston Rockets, 20-59

Detroit Pistons, 23-56

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Oklahoma City Thunder, 23-55

Indiana Pacers, 25-54

Portland Trail Blazers, 27-51

Sacramento Kings, 29-50

Los Angeles Lakers, 31-47

San Antonio Spurs, 33-45

Washington Wizards, 34-44

New Orleans Pelicans, 34-44

New York Knicks, 35-44

Brooklyn Nets, 40-38

Charlotte Hornets, 40-38

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

TPR FInal 0404
Video

WATCH: Thunder's Last Home Game

By Christine Butterfield2 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski, Poku, OKC Thunder
Video

WATCH: A One of a Kind Player

By Christine Butterfield3 hours ago
Olivier Sarr
News

Aleksej Pokusevski Marvel's With Triple Double in Thunder Blowout

By Ross Lovelace6 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Schedule: Pivotal 3-Game Week Ahead

By Derek Parker8 hours ago
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

LISTEN: Draft Lottery Update After Thunder Beat Suns

By The Uncontested Podcast8 hours ago
Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Go Best Available

By Nick Crain10 hours ago
Olivier Sarr, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Aleksej Pokusevski Logs Triple-Double as Thunder Spoil Chris Paul’s Return

By Ben Creider20 hours ago
USATSI_18005352
News

NBA Reverse Standings: Rockets, Magic Separate as Thunder, Pistons Grapple

By Derek ParkerApr 3, 2022