NBA Reverse Standings: Thunder Miss Shot at Top Three Odds as Magic, Rockets Distance

The NBA reverse standings are taking form in the closing moments of the season.

As the NBA regular season hits its home stretch, the top odds in the 2022 NBA Draft are making some headway.

Holding losing streaks of six games and four games, respectively, the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets have emerged as top-odd contenders with both teams at 20-59 on the season.

A secondary battle has emerged between the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder as just half a game separates the two teams.

Following the Pistons defeating the Thunder on Friday evening, Oklahoma City drew within half a game of top three odds. After the Pistons defeated the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, the Thunder earned their second chance of the calendar year of cracking the top three – they missed the opportunity – defeating the Phoenix Suns.

As things currently stand, Oklahoma City will be fighting for the third-best slot.

With the Detroit Pistons clinging to a 23-56 record and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 23-55, the Thunder losing out their final four games would, at minimum, slot themselves in a two-way tie for the third-best odds.

The Pistons have the second-hardest schedule remaining as they face the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Memphis Grizzlies to close the season.

For losing out, Oklahoma City will have a difficult task at hand as they will face an underhanded Portland Trail Blazers squad on Tuesday before playing the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Here are the NBA’s full reverse standings:

Orlando Magic, 20-59

Houston Rockets, 20-59

Detroit Pistons, 23-56

Oklahoma City Thunder, 23-55

Indiana Pacers, 25-54

Portland Trail Blazers, 27-51

Sacramento Kings, 29-50

Los Angeles Lakers, 31-47

San Antonio Spurs, 33-45

Washington Wizards, 34-44

New Orleans Pelicans, 34-44

New York Knicks, 35-44

Brooklyn Nets, 40-38

Charlotte Hornets, 40-38

