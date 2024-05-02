OKC's Defense: The Difference-Maker for the Thunder's Playoff Run?
Throughout NBA history, defense is often said to win championships. If that is completely true or not is up for debate, but for the Oklahoma City Thunder so far in the 2024 playoffs, it's certainly guiding it to wins.
A stifling defensive effort in its round one victory over the New Orleans Pelicans largely carried the Thunder to a four-game sweep. Its offense rarely showed a level up to par with its regular season performance, but the defense more than made up for a lack of scoring.
Oklahoma City only allowed 89.5 points per game from New Orleans in the series, a number you'd see back in the 1990s and earlier. Yes it had an advantage with the absence of Zion Williamson in the series, but with or without him, an average of below 90 points in four games is absurd in the modern NBA.
Beyond that, the Thunder also held the Pelicans to 39.6% shooting from the field and 26.7% shooting from 3-point range, currently the lowest shooting percentages a team has been held to in this playoffs. There wasn't a game where New Orleans truly had a good offensive night, mostly thanks to an Oklahoma City defense that wouldn't take its foot off the gas.
Luguentz Dort was the standout of the series, putting the clamps on Brandon Ingram for the majority of the series. He held the former All-Star to just 14.5 points per game on an abysmal 34.5% field goal percentage, a mile below the typical offensive production the forward gives the Pelicans. No matter how elite a player is, Dort will cause problems for that player on the defensive end.
Beyond just getting locked up in the "Dorture Chamber", the Thunder has a plethora of defensive weapons to throw at its opponnents. Chet Holmgren became one of the league's best shot-blockers in his rookie year and commanded its interior, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams provide defensive versatility at their respective positions.
Oklahoma City has so many lengthy and skilled defenders, to the point that its opponents can't have breathing room at any point of the game. Even though its offense can't be counted on every night, its defense should always be expected to be an advantage rather than a crutch.
It's still undecided on if the Dallas Mavericks or LA Clippers will be its second round opponents, but either way, the Thunder has the capabilities to handle each team's star players defensively. Locking up a player like Luka Doncic is a near impossible task, but if any team can do it, it's Oklahoma City.
It's far too early to tell if defense will lead the Thunder to a championship, but as long as it continues to play the way it is now, the likelihood will only continue to grow.
