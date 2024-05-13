NBA Mock Draft Round-Up: OKC Thunder Have Options With No. 12
As the NBA Draft Lottery wrapped up in Chicago and the NBA Combine tipped-off on Monday, the NBA content ecosystem has been overrun with updated Mock Drafts. It is like Christmas Morning for Draft fans.
After a wild double-jump into the top four at the Lottery coupled with a polarizing Draft class, the evaluators lack consensus all throughout the board. This can make the Oklahoma City Thunder's No. 12 pick even more valuable as players slip and fall with varying values on a team-by-team basis.
Derek Parker, Draft Digest/Youtube: Jared McCain, Duke, G
"Jared McCain makes a lot of sense to me, and is hovering around one of the best available players here....He’s a really capable shooter, can handle the ball, an above average rebounder for his size. I think he fits OKC’s scheme well in terms of basketball IQ, and I don’t love their big-man or wing options if it falls this way," Parker said in his most recent Mock Draft on Youtube.
McCain makes a lot of sense here and is one of the three early targets this scribe has circled for the Bricktown boys with table-setting capabilities and play-finishing flashes.
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Tyler Smith, G Leauge Ignite, C
"Shooting has been key in the Oklahoma City Thunder's success, and they can add more of it at a position of need with Smith," Wasserman noted in the mock draft.
The Bleacher Report draft expert is right here. Smith offers the Oklahoma City Thunder an upgrade at a position of need while also allowing them to still play true to their identity on the floor. His scoring and high-level defensive upside should excite the Thunder.
Draft Digest Staff, Draft Digest: Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee
As Draft Digest pegs the Tennessee scorer to the Oklahoma City Thunder, it is fun to think about what his offensive game would open up for the Thunder.
Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: Jared McCain, Duke, G
"Being a shot-maker at the guard spot in the NBA is a must; being one who can make TOUGH shots in the NBA is a plus. That's what McCain brings to the table," CBS Sports Said of this possible selection.
Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Cody Williams, Colorado, F
"Cody Williams profiles as the kind of prized high-end prospect who can pressure the rim, pass, make plays and potentially defend multiple positions," Vecenie said when making this mock selection.
Regardless of who his brother is, it is easy to see the Colorado swingman being an effortless fit into what the Oklahoma City Thunder are trying to build. With the luxury of time and resources to develop the high-upside wing, this is a shot worth taking for Sam Presti.
Stocks will rise and fall at the NBA Combine this week, throughout the pre-draft workout and interview process to form more and more clarity of the NBA Draft board. However, as of now, there is no true consensus surrounding this class - or pick - just yet.
