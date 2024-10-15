OKC Thunder Bench Boss Stress Importance of Upping 3-Point Volume
As the 2024-25 is around the corner, the Oklahoma City Thunder have to withstand a season of expectations something this young core has never had to handle. Still, the Thunder are looking for ways to improve while the NBA world casts them as ready made and the favorites to make it out of the Western Conference during this campaign.
Though, the Thunder remain one of the league's youngest rosters still figuring out life in the NBA. As training camp is in full swing, bench boss Mark Daigneault continues to harp on Oklahoma City's need to up the volume on three point shots this year.
“An Aaron Wiggins three is a good shot," Daigneault said. "If he’s gonna shoot it at 38-39% instead of 50% but it’s gonna create more space for our team, then it’ll net more positive than him shooting 50% in low volume."
A year ago, the Thunder - like Wiggins - were incredible from beyond the arc shooting a league-best 38 percent as a team with the draw back being that OKC placed just 16th in attempts per game.
"The goal is not the highest percentage," Daigneault said. "The goal is the best efficiency for the team.”
While the Thunder could take on a lower 3-point percentage on a raw-look through of stats, if it is due to them shooting more triples and thus converting more despite the percentage dip, that nets more points in the scheme of season which helps an already 57 win team improve.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.