Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'Can't Wait' to Host Dallas Mavericks on Home Floor
The NBA playoffs returning to Oklahoma City was a thing of beauty. The entire city was ready to show out. It was like a college atmosphere. The connection between the franchise and the community is deeply rooted and incredibly special.
The Thunder returns back to their home floor on Tuesday as they host the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The buzz in the city is far from gone, and advancing will only have the city bringing more juice to the Paycom Center.
Thunder superstar and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ready for it, too.
“I can’t wait. It’s been too long. Our home crowd is amazing," Gilgeous-Alexanders said on Monday. "It’s a real homecourt advantage. We love it. Can’t wait.”
The Thunder has been off for a week as they waited for the Mavericks and their series against the LA Clippers to conclude. There is going to be a certain level of anticipation and energy as the team hits the court on Tuesday from the fans, and the continued energy is going to be exhilarating to watch.
With the team continuing to provide t-shirts for the fans, it appears the Thunder is striping the stadium for Game 1 of the second round, using blue and white shirts to add to the playoff environment.
Playing against the No. 5-seeded Mavericks, there is plenty of star power in this series. With Gilgeous-Alexander having Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren on his side, they square off against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, two of the game's best current offensive players. The series will be close, and it will be more than entertaining.
Given the current situation of the two franchises, being just a few hours apart on I-35 and the discourse around Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic, this series is going to be fun. A rivalry will be brewing, and it's hard to imagine the series is going to finish in less than six games. The energy in the Paycom Center will match that as the fans rally behind the Thunder during the second round of the NBA playoffs.
