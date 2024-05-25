OKC Thunder: Increase in 3-Point Volume Could be Key Next Season
No team shot a higher percentage than the Thunder on deep shots this season, but that is only part of the equation.
Oklahoma City’s quick growth to a 57-win team and the No. 1 seed in the West was partially thanks to its hot shooting from beyond the arc. Shooting 38.9% from 3-point range made Oklahoma City the best team in the league from that range.
However, despite shooting better from outside than every other team, the Thunder finished eighth in total 3-pointers made. In having an excellent shooting season, the Thunder still did not take full advantage of their ability from beyond the arc.
The Thunder were in the bottom half of the league in threes attempted and 18th in 3-point attempt rate at 38.3%, which is the percentage of 3-point attempts making up a team’s total shots. Shooting more from beyond the arc is not necessarily an advantage, with six of the 10 worst shooting teams finishing with a higher rate of 3-point shots. Considering the Thunder’s shooting talent, more shots from outside could be beneficial for a team that is already a top five offense.
In the playoffs, the Thunder were forced to shoot 3-pointers more often, their rate increasing to 39.6%, which would have placed them 13th in the regular season. The Thunder struggled with the increased volume in the postseason, but a higher volume throughout the season could have better prepared the team.
Taking more 3-pointers can be as simple as taking a step or two back on some shots, as Oklahoma City finished top 10 in mid-range attempts in the regular season and fourth in the playoffs. Although Oklahoma City was the fifth-best mid-range shooting team this season, the 3-point shot is still a better option. The team averaged 0.92 points per mid-range shot compared to 1.17 points per 3-point shot.
Although a 0.25-point-per-shot difference might not seem like much, it can add up over the course of 82 games. Still, the Thunder’s emphasis on the mid-range is a direct result of their two perimeter stars.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams led the Thunder in mid-range attempts this season, with Gilgeous-Alexander finishing fifth in the league. If those two can consistently extend their range, the Thunder could create more spacing and be well-prepared the next time a team cuts off driving lanes in a playoff series.
