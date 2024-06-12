OKC Thunder End of Season Report Card: Kenrich Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a brilliant 2023-24 campaign with a 57-25 record that saw the Bricktown boys win their first playoff series since 2016. Despite falling in six games to the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks in the second round, the Thunder season could be described as nothing short of a success.
As the year concludes, it is time for our OKC Thunder End of the Year Report Card to cycle through every player on the roster to give them a final grade mark and project into the future. Today it's Kenrich Williams' final exam.
Season Recap
The Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed 57 wins this season but saw Kenrich Williams's minutes decline, logging a career-low 14 minutes per contest in a career-best 69 tilts. The 30-year-old was productive 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 stocks per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor, 39 percent from beyond the arc and 50 percent at the charity stripe.
Williams shot 69 percent at the rim, 48 percent on corner 3-pointers and 39 percent on non-corner 3-point attempts. The veteran forward is a valuable commodity in the modern NBA being able to play multiple positions and defend at a high-clip down low either as a small ball five man or at the power forward spot.
The decline in minutes was a bit head-scratching, of course during the Dallas Mavericks playoff series especially when the Thunder could've used a jolt in physicality as the Mavericks out-muscled and classed them in that department. The lone time Williams was able to set a ton in the series, it led to a key Game 4 win in Dallas after being tangled up with PJ Washington.
Ultimately, the TCU product played his role to the best of his abilities when called upon, and the highlight of his season remains getting his jersey retired by the Horn Frogs. Considering the lack of training camp and preseason due to a back injury, Williams got up to speed in a hurry once he returned to action.
Grade: B
What to Improve on
There is not much for the veteran forward to build on, going into his sixth NBA season, he seems like a finished product. Of course, improved percentages at the free throw line would be huge - though he does not earn trips to the stripe enough for it to matter - ultimately, upping his corner 3-point game would do wonders for keeping him impactful offensively.
