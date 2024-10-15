Thunder Guard reminds Isaiah Hartenstein of Former Knicks Teammate
This summer, one of the biggest free agent splashes for the first time in league history took place in Bricktown. The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to lure Isaiah Hartenstein away from New York jumping from one contender to another and netting a three-year $87 Million dollar pact in the process.
Hartenstein unlocks plenty for Oklahoma City, being viewed by many as the missing piece for the Thunder who were played off the floor when rising star Chet Holmgren needed a rest in the postseason.
However, despite the new scenary, there is still familiarity as early on in training camp, Hartenstein spotted sharpshooter Isaiah Joe as a potential go-to partenr.
"It's good, It is kinda similar to what it was with Donte [DiVincenzo] last year, just having another guy who can kind of play off the way he shoots it is incredible, it just makes my life easier," Hartenstein said "Then he also knows how to cut, so it is pretty dangerous...it's been a lot of fun."
If Joe can replicate DiVincenzo's production next to Hartenstein, any concerns of the secondary unit undergoing offensive woes would be cured. A year ago in 85 possessions Hartenstein and DiVincenzo produced a plus-7.5 point differential and 121.9 points per possessions ranking in the 91st percentile according to cleaning the glass.
