Cason Wallace Could See Extended Role Against Mavericks Dynamic Duo
After a sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City has shifted its attention to the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks pose a handful of different problems for the Thunder and the team as a whole is much different than the Pelicans.
Instead of a bruiser down low like Jonas Valanciunas, Oklahoma City will have to deal with arguably the best backcourt in the league. Sure, Daniel Gafford is an athletic big, but Dallas’ strength is clearly found in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Chet Holmgren has been a terrific shot blocker and a defensive anchor, but Oklahoma City’s strength on the defensive end is on the perimeter. Lu Dort is one of the NBA’s best on-ball defenders and will be able to take on the tall task of switching off between Doncic and Irving. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has turned into an elite defender, leading the league in steals and taking on tougher assignments. Jalen Williams has evolved into a tough all-around defensive stopper and has figured out how to use his length as a plus.
The most unexpected defensive piece of the season, though, has been Cason Wallace. Wallace has been a terrific outside shooter and one of the best rookie on-ball defenders in the NBA. He has quick feet and quick hands that allows him to stay in front of anyone. His quick twitch has been his best attribute.
With Oklahoma City in a series against Dallas, Wallace could see an extended role. The Mavericks perimeter talent could force Oklahoma City’s hand to play a quicker guard to stay with someone like Irving. He won’t start, and he might not close, but the Thunder will need to give Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander rests here and there. With SGA needing to exert so much energy on offense, it would be nice to play the trio at the same time too.
Wallace played 17 minutes per game in the first-round series against New Orleans. His defensive prowess could be more useful against a team like Dallas, though.
