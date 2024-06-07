OKC Thunder: Orlando Magic Center Could Be Ideal Addition to Frontcourt
Oklahoma City has an abundance of draft picks, but prioritizing current needs could be the smartest move.
Last season, the Thunder struggled in a few areas on their way to 57 wins and the top seed in the Western Conference. Perhaps the team’s most glaring deficiency was its rebounding, leading many to expect Sam Presti to add size this offseason.
Although most teams that have seasons as successful as the Thunder have limited flexibility, Presti has no shortage of avenues to explore over the next few months. Of course, the likeliest hub of any moves will be the NBA Draft, which is set to begin on June 26.
In the latest episode of the Game Theory podcast, Sam Vecenie proposed a potential draft-night deal to bolster the Thunder’s frontcourt. He mocked a trade that would send Wendell Carter Jr. to Oklahoma City with the No. 12 pick and a 2025 first-round pick from Philadelphia going to the Orlando Magic.
Adding Carter could help the Thunder in multiple areas. At 6-foot-10, 270 pounds, he takes care of the team’s size issue. He also does not hurt the Thunder’s flexibility, making $22.8 million over the next two seasons.
Last season, Carter averaged 6.9 rebounds and had a defensive rebounding rate of 22.7%, which would rank 27th in the league. However, one issue with Carter is his inability to stay on the floor.
Injuries have hampered Carter throughout his career. He has never played more than 62 games in a season and has missed 52 games in the past two seasons. Still, Carter provides plenty of value when he can stay healthy.
Carter could work well alongside Chet Holmgren in a two-big lineup. The Thunder tried that concept sparingly throughout the season, but Holmgren’s on-court pairing with Jaylin Williams became more prominent in the postseason.
Defensively, Carter could fill Williams’ role as the big body to match up with opposing bigs, allowing Holmgren to roam as a shot blocker. On the other end, Carter is able to space the floor, shooting 37.4% from 3-point range last season.
Oklahoma City has an abundance of decisions to make this offseason, but an addition like Carter could help take the team to another level in 2025.
