Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 4
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have picked up right where they left off last season, winning their first seven games to take the top spot in the Western Conference.
OKC has done that without Jalen Williams (wrist) playing in a single game, and Chet Holmgren (back) has missed multiple games as well. Holmgren is set to return on Tuesday, as the Thunder did not list him on their final injury report.
Now, the Thunder find themselves as favorites on Tuesday night on the road against a veteran Los Angeles Clippers team.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Clips, who lost against the Miami Heat on Monday. Kawhi Leonard played in that game and put up 27 points, but he also tweaked his ankle. That likely means he’ll sit out the second game of this back-to-back.
Can OKC stay undefeated against another potential contender in the West?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup.
Thunder vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -7.5 (-105)
- Clippers +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -298
- Clippers: +240
Total
- 220.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Thunder vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Time: 11:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Thunder record: 7-0
- Clippers record: 3-3
Thunder vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Jalen Williams – out
- Lu Dort – questionable
- Ajay Mitchell – questionable
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Kenrich Williams – out
- Jaylin Williams – questionable
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Thunder vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Chet Holmgren Double-Double (+168)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Holmgren is worth a look in the prop market on Tuesday:
This is the first of two props that I’m eyeing for Holmgren, as the Thunder big man got off to a great start this season before missing some time with a back injury.
Holmgren is averaging 23.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season, shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s taken full advantage of Jalen Williams’ absence, playing a bigger role on offense while grabbing double-digit boards in three of his four games. Chet has 11 or more boards in his last three appearances.
Now, he takes on a Clippers team that is 10th in the NBA in rebounding percentage but playing the second night of a back. I expect him to have a big role on the glass, especially since he’s averaging a whopping 19.8 rebound chances per game this season.
If you’re not sold on Chet getting a double-double at this price, I also like him to finish with eight or more boards for the fourth time this season. That isn’t nearly as favorable of a price, but the Thunder star should be able to get there with OKC a little shorthanded across the board in its rotation on Tuesday night.
Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
OKC is undefeated to start this season, and now it’s taking on a Clippers team that is 1-5 against the spread and coming off a loss to the Heat on Monday night at home. L.A. was an 8.5-point favorite in that game and lost outright, and now it may not have Leonard (ankle) available on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Thunder rank first in the league in defensive rating, first in net rating and eighth in offensive rating despite being without Jalen Williams (wrist) to start the season.
Now, they get Holmgren back in action to help bolster their offense around SGA.
With an aging Clippers team likely sitting at least one or two players on the second night of a back-to-back, I think the Thunder roll to their eighth win in a row on Tuesday.
Pick: Thunder -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
